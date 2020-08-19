SP Balasubramaniam, the legendary singer of Indian Cinema, announced that he contracted Covid-19 and his wife, Savithri also had to be admitted in the hospital, for the same. The singer's health deteriorated after two days of admission and he was shifted to an ICU, immediately.

He is still in ICU and on life support. His son, SP Charan has been stating that the condition of SP Balu is improving and he will recover slowly but surely. He also stated in his updates that even though his father's health condition is serious, he believes that SPB can pull through from this too.

On the other hand, few other reports have stated that SP Balu's health condition is still very very serious and the singer, who is on life support is unable to breathe properly. Charan in his latest update clarified they even though he is given a ventilator, SPB is trying to breathe on his own and it won't be easy for him, just yet.

Later, one report revealed that the family members are trying to underplay the situation and give false hope. Some reports suggested that he is in coma. Some other reports suggested that he is only momentarily gaining consciousness.

Well, Covid-19 virus creats phlegm in the lungs and doctors have it drain it out over a week or 10 days time. SP Balu is not a young man and he cannot recover from this as fast as young people.

It will take time and the different reports are confusing the fans of the singer and even some of the family members who cannot travel to Chennai and know the exact condition at this moment. All we can do is wish that SPB himself will give a health update soon enough in his very own sweet voice, that he recovered from the disease.