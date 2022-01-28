Is This Why Tejasswi Lost The Bigg Boss 15 Trophy

One more day to go for the Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15 grand finale. The contestants who are now vying to grab Bigg Boss season 15 trophy include Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal.

The top three contestants who are predicted for the winner and runner up positions are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Pratik Sehajpal. These are in the lead position with just 5% difference in voting percentage. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi have received equal votes and their names 're being heard for the top 2 finalists. As per viewers, Tejasswi stands a good chance of bagging the trophy. But after yesterday's fight between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi, Tejasswi is being trolled by netizens for addressing Shamita as "Anuty". Shamita fans and Bollywood actors are slamming Tejasswi.

We can say that Tejasswi has lost her popularity and many of them are opposing her. They say that Tejasswi can't be the winner because she doesn't know how to respect other contestants. It's worth noting here that Tejasswi could lose the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 trophy because of her behaviour in the house.

However, another section of the audience are supporting Tejasswi and slamming Shamita. There is no doubt that Tejasswi has impressed the audience with her game and she gives her best in every task assigned to her. The audience say that Tejasswi stood strong by herself and did not wait for her any other contestant to support her. They added that if Tejasswi controlled her loose talks, she would definitely bag the trophy. However, we will have to wait until the grand finale episode to find out who will take home the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 trophy.