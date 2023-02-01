This is Why Sumbul Will Face Elimination

Bigg Boss 16 viewers are enjoying contestants' high drama and fights inside the show. There are no more couple or relationship fights in the BB16 house after Tina's elimination. Bigg Boss 16 contestants are heading toward the grand finale in another few weeks. The contestants are playing "ticket to finale" and "prize money" tasks. Well, they are giving neck-to-neck competition to each other and trying to grab the finale ticket. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 16 viewers are slamming makers and Colors TV for indirectly supporting Nimrit Kaur. They say that BB16 makers are trying to keep Nimrit in the finale, though there are no efforts from her.

Meanwhile, the contestants who are on the nomination list are Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Khan, and MC Stan. So the rumors say that Sumbul Khan is eliminated from the show. The sources say that Sumbul will be eliminated because of her Mandali friends. In the recent promo, we can see Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Nimrit backbitching about Sumbul Khan’s attitude. Let us wait and watch what BB16 makers are planning.