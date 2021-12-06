Why SRC Might Overtake Shannu To Win Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Title

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 entered its 14 week. There are six contestants in the house - Siri, Sreerama Chandra, Shannu, Kajal, VJ Sunny, and Maanas and they are fighting hard to win the title. In the last week, Priyanka Singh got evicted from the house.

Now, the question is who is going to win the prestigious title of this season? Netizens are predicting different names. But, most of them are saying that either Shanmukh or Sreerama Chandra many bag the title. Let us not decode much because it is Bigg Boss, anything may happen. We have seen shocking elimination in the house, Ravi, one of the strongest contestants of the house got evicted as he got fewer votes.

Now, one more interesting news is that Sreerama Chandra may be in the top place. We all know that Sreerama Chandra has won the ticket to the finale and got immunity. Sreerama Chandra is one of the most popular faces and he has many friends from the Hindi industry. They are rooting for him and even Bigg Boss Hindi 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya also tweeted about SRC. So, there is every chance of SRC getting more votes than Shannu as he will get from both Hindi as well as Telugu viewers. Let us wait and see what is going to happen.

See how celebs are extending their support towards SRC.