The ongoing Movie Artists Association Elections 2021 is taking place at Jubilee Hills Public School in the city, on Sunday. The polling commenced at 8 am and is likely to end by 2 pm and counting of votes will begin from 4pm. Results are likely to be declared by 8 pm.

The main contenders Manchu Vishnu and Prakash Raj have announced their manifestos, and after a lot of drama and trading of allegations against each other, have now got together and urged the MAA artists to exercise their voting rights. There are around 900 members in the MAA body where 863 members are going to exercise their franchise.

MAA elections that have turned into a prestigious affair are no longer linked to just the film fraternity. A political overtone of sorts has also set in with people associated with political parties also getting involved in the elections. Advocate-turned actor CVL Narasimha Rao who quit the race is openly associated with the Saffron party.

In the latest speculation, there is news that that the Indian right-wing, Hindu nationalist, paramilitary volunteer organization RSS, is also keenly observing the MAA Elections outcome. If sources are to be believed the main reason why they are awaiting the outcome is that they don’t want Prakash Raj, a contender for MAA presidency post to win the MAA elections. It is known that Prakash Raj openly criticizes the BJP-led Government through his social media platforms. His infamous ‘ just asking’ hashtag where he targets Narendra Modi and his anti- Hindu comments have earned the ire of the Hindu nationalist outfit.

RSS which apparently also has connections with several persons in the Telugu film industry is trying to leverage these contacts and allegedly try and influence the MAA voters by explaining Prakash Raj’s political leanings. It is known that senior actor Kota Srinivasa Rao and CVL Narasimha Rao came out openly against Prakash Raj only and refrained from commenting on others. Both of them are associated with the BJP, where Kota Srinivasa Rao was once elected as MLA from Vijayawada-East in 1999-2004, as a BJP candidate.

Also Read: MAA Elections 2021, The Story So Far