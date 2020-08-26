Prabhas is the biggest star in Indian Cinema at present. He has a market bigger than Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. He proved that with Saaho, and if the movie turned out to be better, trade experts say returns would have been higher than what they are.

Hence, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films have been waiting for his nod for their proposals from long time. Karan Johar wanted to produce a film with right after Baahubali 2 and Yash Raj Films have tried to confirm Dhoom 4 with him, according to sources.

The actor opted for Radha Shyam, Nag Ashwin's Sci-fi film and Adipurush, till now. YRF now wants to announce a huge line-up of big films for their 50th year in the business, next year.

They have locked some interesting projects with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and now, they want Prabhas to act in a movie with Hrithik Roshan. But the actor remains non-chalant about the combination.

Or may be the YRF team have been able to hide the details better. They might announce the projects as part of their line-up for next 3-4 years as Prabhas film, even if he accepts, won't release next year.

Well, many actors would have pounced on such deals and opportunities but Prabhas seems to think differently to all of them.

