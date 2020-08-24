One cannot deny the fact that Rebel star Prabhas will be one of the busiest actors for the next two years. Few big-ticket films are lined up in his kitty. Over the past couple of days, we have been hearing the reports stating that Prashanth Neel who rose to fame with ‘KGF: Chapter-1’ is planning to work with Baahubali actor.

But now looks like Prabhas has lost interest in working with KGF filmmaker and has signed his next deal with Bollywood director Om Raut.

If reports are to be believed, Prabhas has rejected Prashanth Neel's script as the former felt it as an outdated script. The 'Baahubali' hero collaborated with Om Raut for the film titled ‘Adipurush’, where he is likely to play the role of Lord Ram. We heard that the makers of Adipurush have asked 70 days of Prabhas' call sheet.

The makers are going to invest Rs 250 crore on VFX graphics for ‘Adipurush’. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is likely to play an antagonist role in the movie. More details about the cast and crew are yet to be known.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’. He will be essaying the role of a fortune teller. The movie is being directed by Radha Krishna of Jil fame. It is a period drama where Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play as the love interest of Prabhas.

Recently, the makers of the movie have unveiled the first look poster of ‘Radhe Shyam’ which gathered positive responses from the audiences. On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is working on a much-awaited movie ‘KGF: Chapter-2’.