Power star is one of the most handsome and dashing actors in Tollywood. Audiences and his fans are pretty much excited about his comeback film, Vakeel Saab which is an official remake of Bollywood hit movie, Pink. Pawan Kalyan will reprise the character of Amitabh Bachchan while Anjali and Nivetha will be seen in key roles.

The latest buzz is that Pawan Kalyan is most likely to feature in yet to be an untitled film which is a Telugu remake of recent Malayalam blockbuster hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Ongoing reports suggest that Pawan Kalyan is believed to have given nod to the film and an official announcement about this project is expected to be out on the occasion of his birthday, September 2.

The new remake of Pawan is likely to be directed by Venky Atluri who previously helmed films such as Tholi Prema and Rang De. Sources say that Vijay Sethupathi will also play a significant role in an untitled film of Telugu remake Ayyappanum Koshiyum. It is really a one time opportunity for us to see Pawan and Vijay Sethupathi under one roof. If the news comes true then it marks Pawan and Vijay Sethupathi's first collaboration. Don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.

Now, the question is that Why Pawan is showing interest to work on remakes? There are a slew of talented directors in Tollywood to pen a good script for him. Let us not decode much but wait for Pawan's most anticipated movie, 'Vakeel Saab'.