Why Pawan's Ex-Wife Renu Desai And Wife Anna Lezhneva Missed Niharika's Wedding

Telugu actress-producer Niharika Konidela got married to Hyderabad based techie Chaitanya JV earlier this week in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was a grand affair and all the mega family members attended it. The photos from the gala extravaganza went viral on social media.

Pawan Kalyan attended the marriage of Niharika along with his kids - Akira Nandan and Aadhya. Now, the question is why didn't Pawan Kalyan bring Anna Lezhneva and kids to the wedding. What is the reason behind Anna's absence at Niharika's wedding is the most sought after question among the mega fans. On the other hand, Renu Desai, the former wife of Pawan Kalyan was also not spotted anywhere. Reasons best known to mega family members, let us not scratch our brains. After the wedding at Udaipur, Niharika and Chaitanya hosted a reception in Hyderabad on Friday night.

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan is busy with movies as well as politics. He will be next seen in the remake of Bollywood movie, Pink. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of Vakeel Saab. Along with Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and Shruti Haasan will be seen in the prominent roles in the film. Vakeel Saab is jointly bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. The makers of the movie are planning to release the film in theatres during Pongal in Directed by Venu Sriram, the movie was slated to hit the theatres in summer 2020 but postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.