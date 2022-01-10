Is This Why Pavani Reddy is Trending on Twitter?

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 contestant Pavani Reddy's fans has been trending on Twitter for the last three days. Pavani Reddy escaped elimination after Vijay TV eliminated Thamarai allegedly in place of her.

Somehow, she managed to enter the grand finale week. No only Pavani' s fans but also Pavani haters and Thamarai fans re trending Pavani. Pavani's haters say that she doesn't deserve to enter the grand finale week as she did not perform well in any task.

They say that she was always seen with Abhinay Vaddi and Amir. A few also say that she's cunning and pretends to be good.

However, Pavani fans are opposing these comments by proving that Pavani is the best and deserves to be the finalist with the "#PowerHousePavni " hashtag.

Pavani fans say that she is a strong female contender to won the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 title in the house as she faced humilation several times as the contestants targeted her.

Pavani's fans say that she deserves to win the title of Bigg Boss Tamil 5. Pavani has gained good fame outside the house and auidence's love too. We can say that she will surely get opportunities after stepping out of the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house. The top five contestants of the season are Amir, Raju, Priyanka, Niroop, and Pavani. As per social media prediction, Priyanka might be the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5.