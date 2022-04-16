Why Megastar Chiranjeevi Changed His Twitter Handle

Megastar Chiranjeevi has changed his Twitter handle name. Yes! What you read is right! He changed his Twitter name to Acharya. Today on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi, Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a lovely video on his social media handle.

In the video, one could see a monkey staring at Ram Charan Tej while he was doing his makeup. The monkey also comes close to him and takes some biscuits from him. For the video, in the background, the shloka 'Sri Anjaneya Prassanna Anjaneya' will come. We all know that Megastar Chiranjeevi is a devotee of Hanuman. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi is waiting for the release of his upcoming movie Acharya, an action drama film written and directed by Koratala Siva. Financed by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the lead roles in the flick. Music composed by Mani Sharma with cinematography by Tirru. Acharya is going to hit the theatres on 29th April 2022.

Also Read: ​KGF Second Day Collections: Yash Movie Dominates Beast at Box Office