Why Mega Heroes Targeted This Mahesh Babu Director?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is the king of Tollywood. He has been the uncrowned ruler of the film industry for a few decades. From his family, Chiranjeevi has introduced many powerhouse talents to Tollywood like Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej. The latest buzz on social media is about why mega actors have of late been going after this director who has given stupendous hits to Mahesh Babu. Without further ado, we are precisely talking about Koratala Siva who previously helmed many blockbuster hits like Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu.

Currently, Chiranjeevi is working with Siva for his Acharya, which has created high expectations. After the Megastar, it is now the turn of Allu Arjun who will be working with Koratala Siva. Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun have waited for a long time to join hands with this talented writer-turned-director. If you are curious to know why the mega family stars are evincing interest in working with Siva, here is the answer.

If sources are to be believed, it is for the style of Koratala Siva stories and content that is always heavily loaded with messages of social consciousness. As his earlier films proved, they cast a huge impact on the viewers as they deal with current issues and burning topics that are plaguing the society. And one can find ample proof of it in films like Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu. After Chiranjeevi went for one such film from Siva, Allu Arjun is also said to be looking for one such memorable film from the talented writer-cum-director. In a nutshell, this can only be seen as a good news for the mega fans.

Allu Arjun is locked with 'Pushpa' under the direction of Sukumar for a forest-based thriller. There is speculation that the actor and director have agreed to keep this film on hold due to the unending uncertainty on when full-fledged shooting of films would resume. The first look poster of Pushpa was unveiled on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday in May. It was loved by one and all. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi is working with Kortala Siva for 'Acharya'. He will be seen in dual roles. The first look poster from 'Acharya' is expected to be out this month on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday which is on August 22.