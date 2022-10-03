Is This Why Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Makers Brought Sriti Jha As A Wild Card Entry

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 is a positive response from the audience. The contestants are giving extraordinary performances and impressing the viewers. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 makers surprised viewers and contestants by announcing Sriti Jha's entry to the show via the wild card. In the promo, we can see Sriti Jha dancing to a song and flaunting her dance skills in a beautiful light blue saree. The promo read " "Wild card entry ke saath karne wali hai Sriti Jha apna Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa ka safar shuru! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa aaj raat aur, har Sat-Sun, 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."

Sriti Jha doubled her popularity with her daring performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. According to social media analytics, the producers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 approached Sriti Jha after Dheeraj Dhoopar left the show in the middle due to a medical emergency. The reports say that the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 makers brought Sriti Jha to the show in place of Dheeraj Dhoopar. What do you think of Sriti Jha's wild card entry? Comment below.

Dadi aka Ali Asgar is the first contestant to get evicted from Jhalak Dikhhla Jha Season 10. Dadi aka Ali Asgar eliminated with his choreographer, Lipsa. The contestants who left are Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, and Faisal Shaikh.