Why Did Sreeja Drop Kalyaan Surname From Her Instagram Handle?

Sreeja, daughter of Megastar Chiranjeevi, is now making headlines for dropping her husband's name from her Insta handle. Earlier, Sreeja's Instagram id was sreeja_kalyan. Now, she seems to have changed her surname to sreejakonidela. There is a lot of speculation happening on social media platforms about their marital status after Sreeja changed her Instagram id.

These days, celebrities are giving hints to people about their separation from their partner by changing their Instagram names or dropping their husband's surname from their social media handles. This happened with Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Anyway, there is no clarification from either Sreeja or Kalyan Dhev about the change of account and name.

On the other hand, Kalyan Dhev has not posted anything after Christmas. Sreeja and Kalyan Dhev got married in March 2016. Sreeja has a daughter from her first marriage, and she and Kalyan later had a second baby, girl. A few news websites say that the Mega family maintained silence till the release of Kalyan Dhev's "Super Machi" and Sreeja broke her silence by updating her Instagram profile.

Speculation is rife that the all is not well between the two for the past few months and they have decided to part ways. However, we have to wait for an official announcement from the couple.

