Why Did Samantha Return Her Wedding Saree to Naga Chaitanya?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, one of the cutest couples in the Telugu film industry announced their separation in October 2021. This news came as a huge shock to not their fans but also others. Now, the news is that Samantha has returned her wedding saree to Naga Chaitanya. We all know that she donned the saree of Naga Chaitanya's grandmother D Rajeshwari on her wedding day. The wedding saree was the talk of the town at the time of marriage. Samantha's friend, Kresha Bajaj gave the final touches to the saree. Rumours are doing the rounds that Samantha didn't want to keep anything that belonged to Naga Chaitanya or his family.

One more piece of news is that Samantha also rejected Rs 200 crore alimony by Chay and his family members. However, there is no official information regarding this.

Samantha and Chay shared a post and announced their divorce. The post reads, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support."

On the professional front, Samantha was eagerly waiting for the release of her upcoming movie, Shaakunthalam, and a couple of other films.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Ultimate Wild Card Contestant Ramya Pandian Stunning Pics