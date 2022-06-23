Why Did Rajamouli Delete This RRR Scene?

Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR which was released in theatres on 24th March turned out as a blockbuster. Some of the fans of RRR watched a deleted scene from the film recently and they are questioning the director for not including the interesting scene from the original cut of the movie.

Viswanath Sundaram, the concept artist for the film, earlier said that the deleted scene is connected to the concept art so it was deleted.

The scene that was deleted shows the birth of Ram Charan and the artwork portrays some of the pandits blessing Ram Charan.

Now, the netizens are questioning Rajamouli about the deleted scene.

Netflix on Thursday said the Hindi version of RRR has become "the most popular film from India" on the streamer globally. According to the streaming platform, RRR (Hindi) film, which has a runtime of 3 hours 2 minutes, has been viewed for "over 45 million hours" across the world. RRR also one of the most successful Indian films of 2022, has earned over Rs. 1,200 crore at the box office worldwide.

RRR was also dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. RRR is a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s - Alluri Sitarama Raju, essayed by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, played by N T Rama Rao Jr.

Also Read: KKK12 Shocking Elimination of Top Contestant Draws Flak From Netizens