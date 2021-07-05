Why Did Mehreen, Bhavya Bishnoi Call Off Engagement?

Mehreen Pirzada has called off her engagement with Bhavya Bishnoi. The engagement ceremony of Mehreen and Bhavya took place in a grand manner and they had planned to get married when COVID-19 situation control in India.

Mehreen took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Bhavya Bishnoi and I have decided to break off our engagement and not go ahead with the wedding. It’s a decision that has been taken amicably and in the best interest. With respect in my heart, I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members, or friends."

She further added that, "This is the only statement I will be making regarding this, and I hope that everyone respects my privacy as this is a very private matter. Meanwhile, I will continue to work and am looking forward to giving my best in my future projects and performances."

Bhavya Bishnoi took to his Twitter and wrote, "Two days ago, Mehreen and I mutually decided to call off our engagement due to differences in values and compatibility. I walk away from this with my head held high knowing I left no stone unturned to show utmost love and respect to Mehreen and her family. I walk away with no regrets. I suppose we were too good for each other, and destiny would have it otherwise."

He wrote, "For some people spreading falsehoods about my family and me, I don’t owe you an explanation. But if your lies come to my knowledge, I will personally and legally hold you accountable for them. My family and I live with integrity and have the highest respect for women. If untrue mud-slinging makes you happy, then please seek help."

He ended his note by saying, "I wish nothing but love, happiness, and fulfilment to Mehreen and her family. I will always hold her family and friends in the highest regard and cherish our happy and blessed experiences. I also wish Mehreen the best of luck for her future projects and performances."