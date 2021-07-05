Why Did Mehreen, Bhavya Bishnoi Call Off Engagement?
Mehreen Pirzada has called off her engagement with Bhavya Bishnoi. The engagement ceremony of Mehreen and Bhavya took place in a grand manner and they had planned to get married when COVID-19 situation control in India.
Mehreen took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Bhavya Bishnoi and I have decided to break off our engagement and not go ahead with the wedding. It’s a decision that has been taken amicably and in the best interest. With respect in my heart, I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members, or friends."
She further added that, "This is the only statement I will be making regarding this, and I hope that everyone respects my privacy as this is a very private matter. Meanwhile, I will continue to work and am looking forward to giving my best in my future projects and performances."
— Mehreen Pirzada👑 (@Mehreenpirzada) July 3, 2021
Bhavya Bishnoi took to his Twitter and wrote, "Two days ago, Mehreen and I mutually decided to call off our engagement due to differences in values and compatibility. I walk away from this with my head held high knowing I left no stone unturned to show utmost love and respect to Mehreen and her family. I walk away with no regrets. I suppose we were too good for each other, and destiny would have it otherwise."
He wrote, "For some people spreading falsehoods about my family and me, I don’t owe you an explanation. But if your lies come to my knowledge, I will personally and legally hold you accountable for them. My family and I live with integrity and have the highest respect for women. If untrue mud-slinging makes you happy, then please seek help."
He ended his note by saying, "I wish nothing but love, happiness, and fulfilment to Mehreen and her family. I will always hold her family and friends in the highest regard and cherish our happy and blessed experiences. I also wish Mehreen the best of luck for her future projects and performances."