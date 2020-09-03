Why Is DGP Visiting North Telangana Again?

Suddenly, there is a heightened activity on the part of the Maoists in the North Telangana region of Telangana. Maoists are on a recruiting spree and several leaders are fanning out in the rural Telangana to lure people into the extremist activity. Maoist teams are touring different parts and are holding small meetings to popularise their ideology.

In view of these activities, Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy has made a sudden visit to Asifabad. He conducted an aerial survey in Pranahita and its neighbourhood. He also held key meetings with local police officials He is currently on a tour of Asifabad, Mulugu and Bhadradri districts. This is his second visit to these regions in just two months.

The police feel that the Maoists from neighbouring Gadhchiroli in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh are now sneaking into the North Telangana region. This is being done mainly to escape the anti-Maoist operations in those areas. At the same time, attempts are on to activate the Maoist cadre in North Telangana region.

In view of all these, the visit of the DGP has assumed great significance.