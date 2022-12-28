Is This Why Colors Kannada Can't Make Roopesh Shetty BBK9 Winner?

BBK9 Grand Finale: Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestant Roopesh Shetty has gained enormous fan following and increased his popularity after entering the Kannada TV reality show.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers are impressed with Roopesh Shetty's performance and how he played and handled his emotions in the house. From day one of the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 show, Roopesh Shetty was tipped to be the winner. Roopesh Shetty was always in the top position with the highest voting percentage in every week's nomination poll.

It is worth mentioning here that Roopesh has positive talk outside the BBK9 house. Bigg Boss Kannada has given Roopesh Shetty a lot of exposure in the small-screen circles.

But despite the positive talks, speculation is rife on social media platforms that Colors Kannada might not choose Roopesh Shetty as the winner. Buzz has it that Colors Kannada might make Rakesh Adiga the winner this time because Roopesh Shetty already won Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1.

Rakesh Adiga is giving stiff competition to Roopesh Shetty in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9. Fans of both the BBK9 contestants are making sure to defeat each other. In the process, Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga have received an equal score in the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 finale voting result.

Let us wait and watch what Colors Kannada and Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers have in store for us.