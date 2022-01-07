Why Ciby Chose Money Bag Over Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Trophy?

Bigg Boss Tamil 5, Vijay TV's most watched reality show is coming to an end. The grand finale will be aired within five days on Vijay TV. Bigg Boss Tamil 5 contestants are trying their best to impress the audience and bag the highest voting percentage. As we all know, Amir is the first contestant to win the finale ticket and the first contestant to enter the grand finale.

Earlier, this week, the contestants were offered a special cash prize by the Bigg Boss. Sarathkumar made a surprise visit to the Bigg Boss house and announced the money task worth Rs 3 lakhs. The amount will increase every hour. The money task gives a chance to contestants to choose money over the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 trophy and walk out of the glass house. The money increased up to Rs 12 lakhs and contestants started manipulating their contenders who they thought were stronger. Niroop tried to manipulate Thamarai, but Ciby spoiled it.

Ciby gave a big twist to the audience and contestants by choosing cash over the Bigg Boss trophy. Thamarai asked Ciby to stay another week. Ciby replied, "You're not going to take the money, so I have made up my mind to take the money and walk out." Priyanka suggested that Ciby wait for some time as the wallet value would increase. But Ciby said his decision was not just about money. Ciby said that he had lost confidence, so he wanted to walk out of the house.

Anyway, Ciby is the strongest and most deserving contestant to enter the Bigg Boss Tamil grand finale round. He has gained huge popularity by his game outside the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house. Ciby's fans are happy that he took the right decision and are supporting him. What is your opinion on this. Comment below.