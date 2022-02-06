Why BTS V Deletes His Instagram Stories

Since BTS's Instagram debut in December last year, Bangtan boy member V aka Kim Taehyung has disappointed his fans by deleting his insta stories just a few minutes after uploading them. V also told the ARMY (BTS fans) that he would try not to delete them straight away. Fans of V decided to question him on Weverse as to why he continues deleting Instagram Stories: "Taehyung-ah, why do you keep deleting your Instagram stories?" Is it because you are no longer the same person you were 5 minutes ago? "Lol. So I shouldn't delete it?" he said in response.

"I also don't want to delete it, but when I reach the stories section, I feel like changing [previous stories] into something fresh," he explained later. There isn't anything fresh to upload. So, because the delete option is available, I use it." Finally, V promised his fans that there was no special cause for him deleting the images. "It doesn't really have a meaning," he said. If you want it, I'll make an effort not to delete it."

BTS' V promise has left the ARMYs touched who say that this is exactly why he is the most loved among Bangtan boys. V recently posted a photo on Instagram of himself. BTS's Jin quickly commented that the photo was "Omg boyfriend material." Jin was scolded by the Winter Bear singer and asked not to make fun of it. "Don't make light of the picture; it's sad."

He went on to say that Jin spoiled the picture for him. "Because of Hyung, the pic was destroyed, looks even sadder, that pic," he said. "My dream is (to be) a boyfriend photo maker," he added. V then removed all of these comments of the photo and replaced them with the word "Clean" in the comments box. Later, he removed the photo. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook joined Instagram in December 2021 after announcing a vacation to enjoy the holidays with their family. The group will also focus on preparations for their upcoming in-person concert in Seoul in March