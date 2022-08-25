Why BTS Concert at Busan Expo Will Create History

Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS is a well-known boy band in the K-pop industry. The boys are currently on a hiatus from group performances and focusing on their solo careers.

As Ambassadors of Busan Expo, the septet is going to hold a concert in Busan on October 15 in support of the city’s bid to host the 2030 world expo.

The event is named“Yet To come” and will take place in Gijan-gun, Busan on October 15. As part of their duties, the bangtan boys will have a concert and also will be in charge of other activities as well.

Recently, a statement was released by BigHit entertainment saying that the name of the concert is“Yet To Come", which is also the title of their recently released track.

The concert will have an entry for one lakh people. And the concert is free of cost, which means there is no entry fee for all the visitors.

“The tickets will be free of charge and allocated through a lottery system. There will be two rounds of giveaways,” an official from Big Hit Music told The Korea Herald, adding that more information on tickets will be announced later.

The BTS members are appointed as the honorary ambassadors of the 2030 Busan World Expo in July.

During their appointment ceremony on July 19, BTS leader RM said, “We will do our best to make the bid successful. Starting with a concert in Busan set for October, we will work hard to support the bid and contribute to spreading South Korea’s beautiful culture around the world.”

