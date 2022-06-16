Why Boycott Brahmastra is Trending On Twitter

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has been getting a huge response from the audience, thanks to the trailer. Brahmastra has been making the headlines since Ayan announced the project four years ago. The audience is excited to watch Alia and Ranbir's chemistry on screen, as it is their first movie together. The trailer has crossed 50 lakh views within a few hours of its release.

However, just few hours after Brahmastra trailer release, people started trending the hashtag #boycottbrahmastra on Twitter. Netizens pointed out that Ranbir is seen wearing shoes while entering the temple in the Brahmastra trailer. They say that Bollywood always makes fun of Hindu sentiments. People are posting that part of the clip from the trailer and questioning Brahmastra makers to explain it. Anyhow, there has been no response yet from the Brahmastra makers.

Check out the Tweets:

Brahmastra is the most awaited movie and has an impressive star cast with huge stars from from Tollywood and Bollywood apart from Alia Bhat and Ranbir Kapoor. After watching the trailer, the audience believes that Brahmastra will be a big hit for Bollywood in 2022. It is known that Bollywood is having a bad time this year as all the movies are becoming flops with low box office collections. So Brahmastra might become an Astra for Bollywood to bounce back.

Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Mukerji (in his debut production) under the banners Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, in association with Star Studios. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. We can see Moun Roy as Naagin in a negative shade. It seems like Brahmastra has two parts, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part.