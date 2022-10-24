Is This Why Bigg Boss 16 Makers Planned No Elimination

Bigg Boss 16 is always in the headlines for its ugly fights and arguments. This weekend was hosted by Karan Johar where Salman Khan was down with dengue fever. In Bigg Boss 16, there are fewer tasks that contestants get into physical fights like in previous seasons. Contestants in BB16 house are having fights over silly things. Viewers say that contestants are split into groups and target other groups. In the weekend episode, Karan Johar lashed out at Gori and others who provoked Archana after Bigg Boss announced her as a captain. Bigg Boss 16 viewers were stunned by seeing Karan Johar in an angry mood and yelling at contestants who crossed the line. According to yesterday's episode, the contestants' equations have shifted, and Nimrit's statements about her close friends Gautam and Soudarya are the show's highlights.

Well, as every weekend, Priyanka Chahar was targeted by Nimrit and co. It is worth mentioning that as much as Priyanka is targeted in the BB16 house, she is also gaining huge popularity outside the house. Talking about the contestants who got nominated for the third week of the elimination process are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh, and Shalin Bhanot. As Bigg Boss 16 makers declared no elimination week, viewers are confused about what exactly BB16 makers are planning. A section of the audience says as all controversial contestants are in the elimination and if any one contestant gets out of the house, there will be no content to the show. So viewers say this may be the reason for no elimination week. What is your opinion on it?