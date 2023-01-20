Why BB6 Winner Azeem Trending

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 viewers are excited to know who will grab the trophy. The reports say that Amudhavanan is a recent contestant to get an exit pass from the house. Amudhavanan walked out of the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 house by taking a Rs 13 lakh cash prize offered by Bigg Boss. Well, Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are having debates on the social media platform about the winner and runner-up of the show. They say that Azeem or Vikraman have many chances to bag the trophy. Fans of Azeem are not leaving any stone unturned to trend him on Twitter. They have been trending #AzeemforWin and #Azeem on Twitter for the last two days. Azeem's fans are making sure that he is in the top position with the highest voting percentage. On the other hand, a few unofficial Instagram pages of Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 declare that Azeem won the show. Anyway, there is no official statement from any sources that Azeem won the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 trophy.