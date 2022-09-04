Why Are Netizens Trending Boycott Brahmastra and Alia My Foot?

Brahmastra is one of the most ambitious movies to be made in India. The film is the first part of the trilogy. The film is gearing up to hit theatres soon.

The makers of Brahmastra are busy promoting the movie. Ranbir, Alia and Karan Johar are shuttling between cities to promote the film in a big way. The entire team of Brahmastra sans director Ayan Mukerji was in Hyderabad recently to promote Brahmastra. Brahmastra pre-release event was held at a luxury hotel in th city of pearls. Alia looked radiant in a rani pink ethnic wear as she sang a the famous Kersariya song from the movie in Telugu, much to the delight of fans.

Jr NTR and Rajamouli were part of the event too, along with Akkineni Nagarjuna, who plays a key role in the movie. The latest we hear is that Netizens are trending the hashtag Boycott BRahmastra and Alia My Foot on Twitter. One reason is said to be Alia's recent statement saying "If you don't like me, don't watch my movie." which has not gone down well with a section of the audience who want to boycott her films. Now, they are calling people to boycott Brahmastra.

However, despite all the boycott calls, Brahmastra has recorded decent advanced booking of tickets.

Meanwhile, have a look at some stunning pics of Alia Bhatt from Brahmastra Promotions.