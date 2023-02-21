HYDERABAD: RRR star Ram Charan was spotted at the Hyderabad airport where he reportedly left for the US ahead of the Oscars 2023 ceremony. Now, what left fans excited was that Ram Charan, who is currently on the Ayyappa Deeksha was seen in the all-black outfit and barefoot as a part of the 40 customary rituals taken during the Ayyappa Mala.

Reports state that Ram Charan will be attending the 6th Annual Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Film Awards on February 24. The event will see Angela Bassett, Rian Johnson, and the cast and crew of RRR being honoured at the event. While Angela Bassett will receive the HCA Acting Achievement Award, Rian Johnson will receive the HCA Filmmaking Achievement Award, and the cast and crew of RRR will be presented with HCA Spotlight Award at the 6th Annual HCA Film Awards.

The 6th Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards will take place on the evening of February 24, 2023 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Beverly Hills, while the 1st Hollywood Critics Association Creative Arts Awards will take place that morning at the same venue.

After the immense love for the #GoldenGlobes from the USA, Man of the Masses 'Mega Powerstar' @AlwaysRamCharan sets off to the next stop on the #RRR course - The #Oscars2023 ✨️ Wishing the team and country the best!🤩🔥#NaatuNaatuForOscars pic.twitter.com/1fseR0Mpeq — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) February 21, 2023

This led to speculation and discussion on social media that Ram Charan who is known for his suave and stylish looks, was going to attend the event barefoot and in the traditional black outfit.

This apart fans were speculating if Ram Charan would be attending the Oscars after the HCA presentation.

Even though black was the perfect colour for a glittering ceremony like the Oscars, going barefoot was something that would probably be done the first time. And if that was the case, then our Telugu star and son of Megastar Chiranjeevi would be the first person in Oscar’s history to walk barefoot on the red carpet.

Photos and videos of Ram Charan from the airport were shared on paparazzi and fan pages on Instagram and Twitter and sent Twitteratti into a frenzy. One user went ahead to say that Ram Charan representing Hindutva culture is not hurting the sentiment of other cultures rather than presenting ourselves in a such way that everyone is proud of our culture and termed him as a True ambassador for Hindu culture at the Oscars.

Representation of hindutva culture is not hurting sentiment of other culture rather then presenting ourselves in a such way that everyone is proud of our culture 👍🏼#RamCharan A True ambassador for Hindu culture representation to world of #Oscars #SSRajamouli #RRR #JRNTR pic.twitter.com/vjLycC4EqP — 𝕵10™🇮🇳 (@Vijayamrutraj) February 21, 2023

India clinched three nominations for the upcoming 95th edition of the Academy Awards, including for ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster ‘RRR’ for best original song. The Telugu hit dance track was the first Indian song to win a Golden Globe earlier this month. The other nominations for the Oscars are ‘All That Breathes’ for a documentary feature and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for short documentary. The 2023 Oscars take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

