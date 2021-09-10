Why Aaman Trikha’s On The Floor Should be Your Go-to Party Anthem 

India: Hungama Artist Aloud and RD Beats Originals, a platform that supports and promotes independent artists and their content, drops Aaman Trikha’s latest song ‘On The Floor’. The Song features Ankit Raaj and Nikita Sharma. This party song is perfect for the youth, and Aaman's voice, presentation and expressions add a unique feel to it. The song has been produced by RD Beats Original. Coupled with catchy lyrics and hip moving beats, the song a different experience altogether. On The Floor is an ideal mood lifter that will surely make one dance.

Aaman Trikha is A recipient of several awards, he has sung many hit songs such as Go Go Govinda (Reprise) - OMG - Oh My God!, Son of Sardaar – Title Track, Gore Mukhde Pe Zulfaan Di Chhawan - Special 26, Khiladi (Title Track) - Khiladi 786, Prem Leela & Hala Re - Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, among others. He has a few successful singles and albums to his credit.

While interacting with media, Aaman Trikha says, "On The Floor” is a cool composition and I had a great time making the same. It feels wonderful to be able to sing such a happy number. This is our special offering to the youth, we intended to make this sort of a party anthem. The lyrics are catchy and easy to remember. Can't wait to find out how listeners react to the song, the kind of dance steps they do while grooving on the track and short videos/reels that would make out of it. I am pretty excited and hoping for the best.”

Featuring actresses Ankit Raaj and Nikita Sharma, it is produced by Kranti shaanbhag under the banner of RD Beats Original and conceived by Satya S Singh.

Elaborating on extending support to independent music and what sets Aaman Trikha's song On The Floor apart, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud adds, “We at Hungama Artist Aloud are focused towards creating a space for independent artists and their music to thrive. The idea is to promote indie talents globally and help them reach out to a diverse audience. Aaman Trikha has a unique voice. His talent, personality and dedication reflect in his creations. The song sounds fresh and the lyrics are catchy. On The Floor is just the perfect party number and we are hoping that the audience will enjoy the song.”

Listen to the song here –

Video link- https://www.hungama.com/video/on-the-floor/73777334/

Audio Link - https://www.hungama.com/album/on-the-floor/73759828/