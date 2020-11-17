Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched shows on the small screen. The show is in its eleventh week and the contestants in the house are putting their fuller efforts to win the most prestigious title.

In Telugu, three seasons have been completed. In the first season, Siva Balaji won the title and Jr NTR acted as the host. Kaushal Manda and Rahul Sipligunj emerged out as the winners in the second and third seasons respectively. Coming to the hosts, Nani and Nagarjuna hosted the second and third seasons respectively. Now, the fourth season is going on and Nagarjuna is acting as the host for the ongoing season. Within a few weeks, we are going to know about the winner of the show.

Many times we spoke about who will be saved and who will be evicted from the house. But, this time, we have come up with some interesting news. Have you ever wondered about whose voice is heard in Bigg Boss Telugu 4? In earlier seasons, it was said to be that of senior Telugu dubbing artiste Radha Krishna who dubs for many non-Telugu actors in the movies and TV serials. However, the voice heard in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 remains a mystery as the show organisers have not revealed the name behind the voice. As of now, there is no official information regarding this.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 started with 16 contestants and later 3 contestants entered the house as wild card entries. Eleven contestants have been eliminated from the show. Abhijeet, Lasya, Monal, Ariyana, Akhil, Sohel, and Avinash are the remaining contestants in the BB house. In a recent episode, Mehaboob eliminated from the show.