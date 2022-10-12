Who's Who in Bigg Boss Tamil 6?
After Bigg Boss 16, Bigg Boss Tamil makers have launched Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. Kamal Haasan is back to the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 stage and welcomed twenty new contestants who will be locked in the Tamil Bigg Boss House for over 100 days to win the title.
Check Out the Contestants list and their Professions
GP Muthu - YouTuber
Shivin Ganesan - Model and IT Professional
Azeem - Television actor
Asal - Singer and Rap artist
Robert Master - Actor and Dance choreographer
Aysha - Television actor
Sheriina - Actor and Model
Manikanta Rajesh - Television personality
Rachitha Mahalakshmi - Television actor
Janany - Tamil newsreader from Sri Lanka
Vikraman - Actor and Politician
ADK (Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam) - Singer and record producer from Sri Lanka
Amudhavan - Actor and Comedian
Queency - Television actor
Shanthi - Actor and Dance choreographer
VJ Kathirravan - Actor and Video jockey
Maheswari Chanakyan - Actor and Video jockey
Nivaa - Television actor and Model
Ram Ramasamy - Actor, Video jockey, Model and Cricketer
Dhanalakshmi - TikTok celebrity