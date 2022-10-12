Who's Who in Bigg Boss Tamil 6?

After Bigg Boss 16, Bigg Boss Tamil makers have launched Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. Kamal Haasan is back to the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 stage and welcomed twenty new contestants who will be locked in the Tamil Bigg Boss House for over 100 days to win the title.

Check Out the Contestants list and their Professions

GP Muthu - YouTuber

Shivin Ganesan - Model and IT Professional

Azeem - Television actor

Asal - Singer and Rap artist

Robert Master - Actor and Dance choreographer

Aysha - Television actor

Sheriina - Actor and Model

Manikanta Rajesh - Television personality

Rachitha Mahalakshmi - Television actor

Janany - Tamil newsreader from Sri Lanka

Vikraman - Actor and Politician

ADK (Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam) - Singer and record producer from Sri Lanka

Amudhavan - Actor and Comedian

Queency - Television actor

Shanthi - Actor and Dance choreographer

VJ Kathirravan - Actor and Video jockey

Maheswari Chanakyan - Actor and Video jockey

Nivaa - Television actor and Model

Ram Ramasamy - Actor, Video jockey, Model and Cricketer

Dhanalakshmi - TikTok celebrity