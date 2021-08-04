Who is YS Viveka Death Case Accused Sunil Kumar Yadav

YSR Kadapa: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Sunil Kumar Yadav in connection with the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. He was arrested in Goa on Monday and CBI officials brought him on a transit remand and will be produced him in court at Pulivendula in YSR district on Wednesday. It is learned that he has already been interrogated by the CBI several times in connection with the case. After his arrest, he was shifted to Kadapa Central Jail via Bangalore in a special vehicle. Sunil was brought to a special office set up by the CBI there. He was scheduled to appear in Kadapa court on Tuesday evening but was not brought to court until nightfall.

On Wednesday morning, CBI officials are likely to present Sunil Kumar in front of any court or magistrate in Kadapa or Pulivendula or in the district either directly or through video conference. Meanwhile, CBI officials are questioning Erra Gangireddy, a key follower of YS Vivekananda Reddy, Dastagiri, and Umashankar Reddy, former drivers, in connection with the same case at the Kadapa Central Jail. The trio, along with Sunil, are the main suspects in the case. They are also likely to be arrested in this connection.

Who Is Sunil Kumar Yadav

The Krishnayya family of Mothunuthalapalle in the Pulivendula Mandal now reside in Bhakarapuram. While Krishnayya is a shareholder in a local auto finance company, while his son Sunil Kumar Yadav works in the Sand Reaches. During this period, Sunil befriended Umashankar Reddy, who supervised the farms belonging to YS Vivekananda Reddy in Ravulakolanu village at the Tandur mandal in the distrcit. Through him, the whole of Sunil's family became close to YS Viveka.

In the wake of this, the SIT first questioned Sunil, his parents, and brother Kiran Kumar several times in the YS Viveka murder case. The CBI kept Sunil in custody at their office in Delhi for a month. Sunil had filed a petition in the High Court alleging that the CBI was harassing him and his family members for questioning. The CBI has filed a counter-petition in this regard as well stating their reasons for questioning him.

Meanwhile, Sunil Kumar Yadav has been staying in Goa since the petition was filed in the High Court. He was arrested by the CBI, who identified him as a key suspect and for not cooperating with the investigation.

