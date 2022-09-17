Who Won Bigg Boss OTT Kannada Season 1?

Curtains are all set to come down for Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, which has garnered a lot of viewership over the last few weeks. As Bigg Boss OTT Kannada viewers wished, it is learnt that Roopesh Shetty has bagged the trophy with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs. Roopesh Shetty is said to have won the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT with highest vote percentage. Roopesh Shetty fans are celebrating his win on social media and congratulating Roopesh with their messages.

Roopesh was predicted to win the show since the day he entered the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 house. The top four contestants who entered the Bigg Boss OTT Kannada stage are Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan, Rakesh Adiga, and Saniya Iyer. Sonu Srinivas Gowda and Somanna Machimada ended up in 5th and 6th positions. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the same. If you are wondering how we figured out, here you go...

Colors Super Twitter pages posted photos of Kichcha Sudeep handing over Roopesh a 5 lakh cheque and a trophy. Following this, viewers started saying that Roopesh won the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1. However, the grand finale episode will be continued in tonight's episode.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post For updates