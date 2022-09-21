Who Is The Winner Of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12?

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 is just a step away from the grand finale. As per social media sources, it's a wrap for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as the grand finale shoot was completed on Monday. The chief guest for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale event was Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of confusion among the audience about who won Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 title. Earlier, there was a rumour that Faisal Shaikh had bagged the KKK12 trophy and many Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Instagram pages updated that Faisal was the confirmed winner. But now following the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 grand finale shoot, there is buzz that not Faisal, Tushar Kalia won the KKK12 trophy while Faisal became the runner up. As per sources, Faisal was declared as the first runner-up of the show and took the cash prize home.

As rumours spread after the grand finale shooting of KKK12, viewers now believe that Tushar is the confirmed winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. However, we have to wait and watch till Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 official announcement of the winner.

The top five contestants who entered Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 finale are Rubina, Faisal, Tushar, Mohit, and Jannat. Rubina and Jannat are said to have ended up in the 5th and 4th positions, while Faisal, Mohit, and Tushar are in the top three places. Faisal's fans are disappointed, but they are cheering and congratulating him for his outstanding performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

My dear Sakshi Post reader, who according to you is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Comment below.

