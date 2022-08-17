Who Is The Winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is topping the TRP charts and the audience is hooked to the show on the weekends. There are many predictions happening on the social media pages over Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 winner. Faisal and Mohit's names are making the rounds as top contenders to grab KKK12 trophy.

Last week, there was no elimination and Pratik re-entered Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sets via wild card entry. Kanika won the K medal. According to sources, the top five contestants are Mohit, Tushar, Jannat, Rubina, and Faisal. There are a lot of rumours about who will win the stunt based reality show. Viewers expected Bigg Boss Rubina Dilaik will bag the trophy. However, as per social media buzz, trends are pointing towards Faisal Shaikh as KKK12 winner.

In a few stunts, Faisal overtook Rubina with his amazing daredevilry which stunned the viwwers. As you all know, Rubina too, on her part, never took a back step while performing any challenging tasks assigned by KKK host Rohit Shetty. The contestant had proved in Bigg Boss 14 and now in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Faisal is giving stiff competition to Rubina and determined to defeat her.

At the beginning of the show, Faisal stated that he might lose his fans if he can't perform in the stunts, but he performed well in each and every task. In fact, Faisal's following on Instagram doubled after his Khatron Ke Khiladi entry and there is buzz that he might sign a deal with Bigg Boss 16 makers. Anyway, most of the Instagram pages have predicted that Faisal will be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show may conclude by September 10 or 11. So, wait for an official announcement from the KKK12 makers. The KKK12 finale will take place in Mumbai, but the venue has not been announced yet.