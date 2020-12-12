Who Will Replace VJ Chitra In Pandian Stores After Actor's Suicide?

The sudden death of VJ Chitra has shocked the South Indian film industry. She was found dead in a hotel room in Nazarathpettai in Chennai on December 9th, 2020. She rose to fame in the Tamil soap opera Pandian Stores. She won the hearts of the folks with her role as Mullai. She was fondly known as Chithu.

Now, the question is that who is going to play the role of Chitra in Pandian Stores? Rumours are doing the rounds that Sharanya Turadi, one of the best friends of Chitra is most likely to replace Chitra. As of now there is no official information regarding this piece of news. Let us wait and see whether this news comes true or turns out to be a mere gossip.

It is all known knowledge that Chitra's character was one of the most loved ones in the serial. So, we think the makers might think twice before finalising the new star as Mullai. Chitra will appear in a few more episodes of Pandian Stores, as they have been already shot before her death.

Police confirmed that Chitra died by suicide but her mother, Vijaya Kamaraj said that her daughter had been beaten to death by her son-in-law, Hemanth. It is learned that Chitra was under pressure from her mother to split from Hemanth. One more rumour that is doing rounds in the social media is that a politician had been harassing Chitra.