Who Is VJ Chitra's Husband Hemanath: Details Inside

VJ Chitra died in a hotel in Chennai on December 9th and days after her death, her husband Hemanath has been arrested for the abetment to suicide. He had been questioned by the police for a few days and on December 15th, he was arrested. According to the reports, Hemanath tortured her and had put pressure on Chitra which might have driven her to end her life. According to the police reports, Hemanath and Chitra had differences over the romantic scenes with other male actors in her TV serial. It is said that both of them have had a major argument on the day of her death as well.

Hemanath is a businessman from Chennai and his father is a driver by profession. He met Chirtra as an acquaintance. They liked each other and later Hemanath went to Chitra's house with a proposal. The family members of Chitra and Hemanath liked the alliance. The engagement of the duo took place in August and they even registered their marriage.

Speaking to a news channel, Saranya Turadi, Chitra's friend said that Hemanath was very possessive and violent. She further added that Hemanath didn't take it well when Chitra acted in some intimate scenes in her TV serial.

RJ Rohini, another friend of Chitra’s, had said, “One of my friends had contacted Chitra regarding a show, a man picked up the call and said Chitra is not there, wrong number. Immediately after that Chitra took the phone and enquired about the caller and agreed to do the show.” Rohini also said that Chitra was being controlled by Hemanath a lot after the marriage got registered.

Rekha Nair, one of Chitra's co-star, had said, “Chitra has not been herself for the last three months. Her fiancé was very intrusive.” Some of the friends of Chitra had told that Hemanth wanted Chitra to quit her career and it is said that he has been over interfering in Chitra's work.

Chitra was one of the most popular faces on the small screen and she was known for playing the lead role in Tamil serial, 'Pandian Stores'.