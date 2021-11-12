Who is Srireddy's Latest Target, Check Her Cryptic Post About Pathivratha

Sri Reddy is always in the news for one reason or the other. She is controversy's favourite child and never shies awaty from making sensational comments on any trending issues. She is known to leak and expose secrets of Tollywood actors. Recently, Sri Reddy leaked her WhatsApp chat with Sreerama Chandra, a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Twitter is filled with chat photos and comments. Last month, her youtube video about Pawan Kalyan and his affairs with other actresses was trending on social media.

Sri Reddy is always active on her social media accounts like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Every day she posts a selfie with a catchy caption.

On November 8 Sri Reddy posted her photo and captioned it "who cares the PATHIVRAThA TAG in between of this crazy betchess,Iam far better than this so called slow poison cheating lady lovers". We wonder who is Srireddy referring to when she mentioned "PATHIVRATHA". Is Srireddy targetting anyone or is that a counter to another jibe at her?