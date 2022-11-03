Who is Sohael Khaturiya, Hansika's Fiance?

Actress Hansika Motwani recently got engaged to her beau Sohael Khaturiya in Paris. On her official Instagram account, Hansika shared a series of pictures from her dreamy proposal. Sohael proposed to Hansika in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. In one of the pictures, Sohael is seen going down on his knee and asking Hansika to marry him. The duo stood inside a heart sign made with red petals and white candles. The words 'marry me' was seen next to the decoration.

Who is Sohael Khaturiya?

According to several media reports, Hansika and Sohael have been best friends for a while. They are also business partners and have planned several events in the past. Reportedly, Sohael is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur. After working closely together, they eventually fell in love with each other. Sohael has a private account on Instagram with 846 followers.

Hansika-Sohael's wedding details

Reportedly, the nuptials will take place at Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace in December. Hansika's wedding ceremony will be royal, with a touch of vintage, as the venue is a 450-year-old fort. The exact date of the wedding has not been revealed yet. Reports also state that preparations for her big day are underway and the venue is being prepared. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

