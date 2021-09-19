Is there any need to tell about the Manike Mage Hithe song? Obviously, a big No. Most of the folks don't know the meaning of the song but still, it's a huge hit. The song got more than 100 million views on YouTube. Now, know about the singer who sang the Sinhalese song. Manike Mage Hithe, which translates to Baby In My Heart and song has crossed many chartbusters list.

Who is Manike Mage Hithe singer Yohani?

Yohani De Silva is not only a singer but also a songwriter, rapper, music director, and businesswoman. She was born and brought up in Colombo, Sri Lanka. She started her music career as a YouTuber. Later, she got recognition for her rap cover of Deviyange Bare. She also crooned and rapped many songs on her YouTube channel. She also got the name "Rap Princess" of Sri Lanka. She joined the Sri Lankan record label Pettah Effect and worked with top singers. She won an award at Raigam SOME and also performed at the Red Bull Presents Concert.

In an interview with HT, when questioned about choosing music as a career, she said, "A lot of things have happened since 2016. I honestly didn’t know when I started, whether I wanted to become a musician. I was doing accounting. I started with doing covers of songs on my YouTube channel, then moved on to originals, and now it’s just a bit of both. The growth has been really amazing, and for my team as well. It’s incredible."

She said that she felt happy when Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, and others have shared her song.

If any one of you missed the song, here it is.