Who Is Lohitha Reddy, RX100 Actor's Would-be Wife

Tollywood hero, Kartikeya Gummakonda got engaged to Lohitha Reddy, recently amidst close friends and family members. The RX 100 hero took to his Twitter and wrote, "Feeling elated to announce my engagement with my best friend who now is my partner for life... From 2010 when I first met #Lohitha in NIT Warangal to now and many more such decades." It is said to be an arranged marriage. Here is the tweet made by Kartikeya Gummakonda.

Know About Lohitha Reddy:

Lohitha Reddy is a native of Hyderabad and both of them have studied at the National Institute of Technology, Warangal.

Tollywood hero, Kartikeya stepped into Tollywood with the movie, Prematho Mee Karthik (2017). But he became popular after the movie, RX 100. Later, he acted in various movies like Hippi, Guna 369, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, and 90ML. Kartikeya Gummakonda was seen as an antagonist in Nani’s Gang Leader and won the hearts of the folks with his incredible acting skills.

On the career front, he will be essaying the role of villain in Ajith's upcoming movie, Valimai. This movie is going to be Kartikeya's debut in Tamil. Valimai, written and directed by H Vinoth, and the movie is produced by Boney Kapoor.