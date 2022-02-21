The wedding of Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani's son, Anmol Ambani and Krisha Shah took place on February 20. Pinky Reddy attended the wedding of Anmol and Krisha. She took to her Instagram and shared the photos with the groom's mother Tina Ambani and in other photos one could see her with Abhishek Bachchan, Natasha Nanda and several others who were part of the Ambani wedding. Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani also attended the wedding.

Anmol is the eldest son of Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani. Now coming to Krisha Shah, she is a social worker. She has kept her personal life private and many people don't know about Ambani heir was dating someone until the news of engagement broke out. According to Cosmopolitan India, Krishah Shah has been an advocate for the #lovenotfear mental health awareness campaign focused on the on the psychological impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the biography posted on the #lovenotfear Campaign's YouTube page, Krisha Shah is listed as the founder and creator of Dysco. She worked Accenture UK and also completed a master's degree in social policy and development from the London School of Economics. She also has a bachelor’s degree in political economy from the University of California.

