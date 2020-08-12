Rumours about films that are in the production stage are quite common and the speculations about possible combinations are also highly common in Film industry. Now, the rumour mills state that KGF Director, Prashanth Neel could work on a film with Prabhas first and then do one with Jr. NTR.

Until recently, everyone talked about how NTR and Prashanth Neel are discussing about their film and the scripts that they should work on. When the director tweeted about Radiation few months ago, talking about Jr. NTR, many thought about it as a hint regarding their film.

Now, the rumour mills have come up with new speculation, at this point of time, stating that Prabhas and his producers, UV Creations have long back approached the director for a film and he will first work on it and then only will move on to other projects.

The sources from either Prabhas team or UV Productions team did not confirm these reports and hence they still remain as rumours. On the other hand, NTR team is waiting for SS Rajamouli and team to come up with a starting date for the pending shoot of RRR.

Once the actor gets a confirmation, he will hit gym again to shed any extra kilos he gained over the lockdown period to look perfectly in shape for the character, say sources. The shooting of RRR could start in Hyderabad in October if the pandemic situation comes under control in the city.

Director Prashanth Neel has his own challenges to first adhere to, after Sanjay Dutt's sudden leave from films to get treatment for his illness. Sanjay was the main villain of the film KGF Chapter 2 and the team shot major portions with him but still have few scenes left over.