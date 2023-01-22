Who Is Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Winner?

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 grand finale is all set to premiere tonight at 6 p.m. In yesterday’s episode, Nandini got evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house for the finale midweek elimination. The contestants who are left for the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 trophy are Azeem, Shivin, and Vikraman. Azeem is highly predicted to lift the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 trophy. Azeem grabbed the attention of the audience with his rude behavior during the tasks and ugly fights with Dhana and Vikraman. Despite his fights, Azeem received a lot of support from the audience and escaped elimination every week. Azeem was always in the top position in the voting poll. Well, Azeem doubled his popularity after entering the show. So the social media predictions say that Azeem may bag the trophy and Vikraman might end up as the runner-up. Meanwhile, a few unofficial Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 Instagram pages announce Azeem as the winner. Let us wait and watch who will walk out of the show with the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 trophy.