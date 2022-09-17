Who is Bigg Boss OTT Kannada Season 1 Winner Roopesh Shetty

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 is all set to wrap up after a grand finale today. Host Kichcha Sudeep is all set to declare the name of the BBK OTT winner in the final episode today. Over the last 40+ days, Bigg Boss Kannada OTT contestants have been entertaining the audience by providing good content.

It won't be wrong if we said that Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 was a grand success. Perhaps even the makers did not expect the show to do so well. In fact, viewers who regularly watch TV reality shows declared that BBK OTT was way more popular than Bigg Boss Hindi OTT.

The makers shot the final episode of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT and the winner is said to be Roopesh Shetty. Pics of the BBK OTT contestant taking a trophy from Bigg Boss Kannada host Kichcha Sudeep are doing the rounds on social media. If this be true, then you must be wondering who Roopesh Shetty is. Here's some info on BBK OTT winner Roopesh Shetty.

Roopesh Shetty started his career as a YouTuber where he started uploading Tulu comedy album songs. He then worked as a RJ and VJ in Mangalore. He made his film debut in a supporting role in Dibbana Tulu movie. In 2015, he appeared as the main lead in the Tulu movie Ice Cream. However, the movie did not do well at the box-office. He then made his Kannada debut with Danger Zone.

After Bigg Boss Kannada OTT finals tonight, the show makers, Colors Kannada will start preparations to launch Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9.

Also Read: Who Won Bigg Boss OTT Kannada Season 1?

Come back to Sakshi Post for all the updates.