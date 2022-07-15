Who Are The Two Siblings That Sara And Janhvi Dated? Deets Inside

Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan talk show is one of the most watched and popular reality show’s on Television. And with the airing of the new season 7 had got people hooked to the tube for celebrity gossip. People watch Koffee With Karan to know who is dating whom and our Karan Johar who knows the pulse of the audience cashes in on that quotient in a perfect way by asking questions in related to their love life and exes on the 'KWK Couch'.

Coincidentally some of the love stories have started on Koffee With Karan's couch, where few got hitched and few also divorced. Whatever the outcome may be one must agree that every season, Karan gives loads of entertainment and makes people talk about the show.

Now, with Koffee With Karan season 7 rolling it has been made more interesting than past seasons. In the second episode of Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor had an long chit-chat with Karan Johar where he posed a few questions which shocked Janhvi and Sara.

Karan revealed that Sara and Janhvi dated two brothers. "I am tracing back to before the pandemic. I don't know the level of your friendship is today, but I don't remember there being any earlier. I remember that you both have dated siblings before, "Karan said while talking to Sara and Janhvi. Sara and Janhvi were shocked by Karan's statement about their love life on national media.

Now, who are the two brothers that Sara and Janhvi dated has become the hot topic on social media. Most of them say that both divas dated Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya . Veer Pahariya dated Sara Ali Khan and Shikhar Pahariya dated Janhvi Kapoor. In case you were wondering who they are Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya are the maternal grandsons of Sushil Kumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and senior politician.