Who Is Ananya Panday's Secret Love?

Karan Johar's celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan is the one and only hot gossip show which everyone is interested in watching. The fact is, on the Koffee With Karan show, the audience get to know dark secrets of celebrities and their personal lives.

Koffee With Karan season 7 has been garnering ighest viewership and this time, Karan's conversation with celebrities has been unbelievably exciting. The recent episode featuring Liger stars Vijay Devarkonda and Ananya Panday was all about sex, exes, and love stories. Few of Karan's questions to Vijay Devarkonda stunned the audience. Netizens say that Koffee With Karan is becoming an adult show. However, it appears the audience loved to know what's happening in Vijay Devarkonda and Ananya Pandey's lives.

We can also say that the rumor that Ananya Pandey and Vijay Devarkonda were dating holds no credence anymore. Karan asked Ananya, "You went on a date with Vijay while you were dating Ishaan?" to which both Ananya and Vijay replied saying it was a friendly date. So, were Ananya Panday and Ishaan seeing each other in the past? Well, in the conversation, Karan and Ananya Panday discussed that there is a man who she wants to marry, who the entire country knows. However, neither Karan nor Ananya revealed the identity.

After watching the episode, netizens are trying to guess who is it that Ananya Panday wants to marry. Few say that he is SRK's son, Aryan Khan. But in a few interviews, Ananya made it clear that they are both good friends. If you have any guesses, please share them in the comments section.