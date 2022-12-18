Who Among The Top 5 Will Win Bigg Boss Telugu 6?

The most popular Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 6, came to an end. After 105 days, it's time to know the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 winner. The Bigg Boss makers were busy with grand finale preparations. The top 5 contestants in the Bigg Boss Telugu season are LV Revanth, Rohit Sahni, Adi Reddy, Shrihan, and Keerthi Bhat.

As per the Instagram pages, after Sri Satya, Rohit got eliminated from the Bigg Boss house as one of the top five contestants. Adi Reddy also got eliminated from the house. Now, Shrihan, Revanth, and Keerthi were the top three contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. As per sources, Keerthi opted to choose the suitcase and got eliminated. Best friends Revanth and Shrihan were the top two contestants. Who will win the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 title?

However, the information presented above is based on Instagram pages, and BB creators can make twists that no one knows about. Follow Sakshi Post for the latest Bigg Boss 6 winner news.

Who do you think will lift the BBT6 title? Let's know in the comments.

