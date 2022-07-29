Who is the 4th Khatron Ke Khiladi Contestant to be Evicted?

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 contestants have kept viewers hooked to their television sets with their dare devil stunts. The promos released by the KKK12 makers for the fourth week are thrilling to say the least. Contestants who were eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 include Shivangi Joshi, Erika Packard, and Aneri Vajani.

Now there is a lot of discussions happening on social media over who will be the next contestant to get a red card from the house. As per latest reports, in the KKK12 shoot which happened in Cape Town, Pratik was rumored to be the fourth contestant to get evicted from the house. However, there is no official information about this yet as all this buzz is mere speculation on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the rumour about Pratik Sehajpal elimination has gone viral after Colors TV released a promo. In the promo, we can see that contestants have been divided into two teams—Red and Yellow. The Red Team comprises Faisu, Mohit Malik, Rubina, Kanika, and Jannat. The Yellow Team includes Chetna, Rajiv, Tusshar, Nishant, and Sriti. Pratik seems to be isolated. After watching the promo, netizens are guessing that Pratik Sehajpal has got an exit pass from the show.

Anyway, Pratik has gained a huge fan following after Bigg Boss Hindi stint. His performance in KKK12 too has left the audience impressed. So, let us wait and see which contestant gets eliminated this week.

Check out the promos: