Which Tollywood Actress is No.1 on Ormax Popularity Index?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has dominated the Ormax Media charts again. She has been at the top of the Ormax media list for over a year. In this recently released Ormax media list, Samatha is the popular Telugu actress. Kajal Aggarwal and Anushka Shetty were there in the second and third places.

Kajal Aggarwal is currently not doing any films. She is enjoying motherhood. Anushka has not done any films over the last three years. In this list, Sai Pallavi, Pooja Hegde, and Keerthy Shetty were also there.

Meanwhile, Samantha will be next seen in the Kushi movie. Vijay Devarkonda is the lead actor in this romantic drama. As per reports, the movie will be released on December 23 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

