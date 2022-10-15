Which Senior Contestant Will Get An Exit Pass From Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 got the highest TRP rating for the third week. Viewers enjoyed the captaincy task assigned by Bigg Boss and liked the way contestants played their mind games. We can say that viewers were excited about what will be their next move in the task to collect the gold coins. It is worth mentioning that Prashanth Sambargi is the showstopper of the week. BBK9 viewers were impressed with his moves in the task. Talking about third-week elimination, the contestants who are nominated for the third-week elimination process are Roopesh Rajanna, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga, Darsh Chandrappa, Anupama Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Vinod Gobaragala, Deepika Das, Amulya Gowda, and Mayuri Kyatari.

According to the unofficial Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 voting results, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga, Amulya Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Deepika Das, and Amulya Gowda are in the safe zone. Roopesh Rajanna, Darsh Chandrappa, Anupama Gowda, Vinod Gobaragala, and Mayuri Kyatari are in the danger zone. The prediction says that one of the old contestants may get an exit pass from the show this week. However, there is no exact information about which contestant got evicted. The weekend episode with host Kichcha Sudeep shooting begins today. Who do you think will be eliminated in the third week? Comment below.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Third Week Voting Results